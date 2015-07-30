Malaysia Tenaga's Q3 net profit halves as tariff rebate takes toll

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 (Reuters) - Tenaga Nasional Bhd , Malaysia’s largest power group, said on Thursday its net profit for the third quarter halved as the national utility booked the costs of a government-mandated rebate of tariffs to customers.

Net profit for the quarter ended in May slumped 52 percent to 789.4 million ringgit ($206.92 million) from 1.63 billion ringgit a year ago, Tenaga said in a stock exchange filing. Revenue fell 13.9 percent to 9.9 billion ringgit, it said.

Consumers in Malaysia enjoyed a rebate on electricity tariffs from March to end-June due to lower fuel costs for Tenaga last year. Tenaga said the rebates have been extended till the end of the year.

One analyst had forecast a net profit of 1.75 billion ringgit for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Tenaga, which counts Malaysia’s state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd as its biggest shareholder, announced earlier this month it has submitted an indicative non-binding proposal to buy almost all of debt-laden and controversial state fund 1MDB’s power assets.

Shares of Tenaga have dropped 4.3 percent since the announcement on concerns that the company could pay too much for the power plants. Analysts have said 1MDB, or 1Malaysia Development Bhd, overpaid to buy most of its 14 power plants.

Tenaga has already bought 1MDB’s 70 percent stake in a 2,000 megawatt coal-fired power project for 46.98 million ringgit and is planning an up to 9.5 billion ringgit Islamic bond issue, or sukuk, to fund a majority of the project’s cost.

Going forward, Tenaga said it remains cautious on its prospect for the rest of the financial year ending August given the prevailing global economic environment and foreign exchange volatility. It did not comment on the 1MDB asset deal.

Tenaga shares ended 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of the results.

For the full filing, please click: bit.ly/1LSCqxo ($1 = 3.8150 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)