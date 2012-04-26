FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tenaris says Q1 net income $453.4 mln
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

Tenaris says Q1 net income $453.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Energy tube maker Tenaris said on Thursday its said its net income rose 40 percent to $453.4 million in the first quarter, reflecting lower raw material costs and more efficient use of manufacturing plants.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $2.61 billion from the same quarter in 2011, but fell 5 percent from the $2.75 billion reported for the fourth quarter because of lower pipe shipments for pipeline projects.

The company said it sees 2012 sales and operating income showing strong growth for the remainder of the year. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.