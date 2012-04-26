Tenaris says Q1 net income $453.4 mln

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Energy tube maker Tenaris said on Thursday its said its net income rose 40 percent to $453.4 million in the first quarter, reflecting lower raw material costs and more efficient use of manufacturing plants.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $2.61 billion from the same quarter in 2011, but fell 5 percent from the $2.75 billion reported for the fourth quarter because of lower pipe shipments for pipeline projects.

The company said it sees 2012 sales and operating income showing strong growth for the remainder of the year. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)