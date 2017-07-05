* Tencent says play-time limits target small portion of user
base
* Does not expect material impact on financial results
* Shares reverse early losses to rise more than 1 percent
(Recasts with Tencent comment, updates shares)
By Sijia Jiang
HONG KONG, July 5 Tencent Holdings Ltd
has shrugged off concerns that a move to limit play time for
some users of its top-grossing "Honour of Kings" game could hurt
its bottom line, saying those targeted make up only a small
portion of its overall user base.
The company said on Sunday "Honour of Kings" players below
12 years of age would be limited to one hour of play time each
day, while those aged 12 to 18 years would be limited to two
hours a day, responding to concerns from teachers and parents
that some children were addicted to the game.
Shares of Tencent, China's biggest gaming and social media
firm by revenue, fell nearly 4 percent up to the close of trade
on Tuesday, wiping some $12 billion off its market value. The
stock was up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, reversing earlier
losses, and compared with a flat broader market.
China's communist party mouthpiece, the People's Daily, has
also criticised Tencent twice this week, including one
commentary that described the "Honour of Kings" game as poison
and called for regulatory controls on social games, which
further weighed on its shares.
"(Those) under 12 years old constitute a small proportion of
our total user base and a smaller percentage of our paying user
base. We do not expect these measures will have a material
impact on our overall financial results," Tencent said in an
email response to a Reuters request for comment.
Tencent also said it would step up the requirement of
real-name registration for all users.
It was not immediately clear if Tencent can effectively
impose the play-time restrictions or how easy it will be for
players to skirt the measures.
Chinese gaming industry database CNG estimates "Honour of
Kings" raked in revenue of more than 5.5 billion yuan ($810.47
million) in the first quarter, accounting for nearly half of
Tencent's smartphone games revenue of 12.9 billion yuan in the
period.
($1 = 7.8077 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok, Writing by Anne Marie
Roantree, Editing by Christopher Cushing)