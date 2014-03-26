FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Tencent to buy $500 million stake in Korea mobile gaming firm
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 26, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

China's Tencent to buy $500 million stake in Korea mobile gaming firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was buying a 28 percent stake in South Korean mobile gaming firm CJ Game for $500 million.

The purchase will help Tencent, China’s biggest listed Internet company, expand its profitable online and mobile gaming business and grow its presence abroad. CJ Games is an online and mobile games developer and publisher.

Tencent will buy a mix of existing and newly issued common stock, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong Exchange, making it the third-largest investor in CJ Games after Bang JH and CJ E&M Corp.

CJ Games will also acquire and merge Netmarble, a game distribution division of CJ E&M, the statement said.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.