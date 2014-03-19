FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tencent proposes 1 into 5 share split, effective May 15
March 19, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

Tencent proposes 1 into 5 share split, effective May 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd has proposed a 1 into 5 share split in order to facilitate share ownership of small investors, the company said at a press briefing in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The split would be effective from May 15, pending approval by current shareholders at Tencent’s annual general meeting.

“We hope to lower the investment threshold for investors,” said Martin Lau, Tencent’s president, at the press briefing. (Reporting by Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Writing by Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

