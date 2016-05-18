FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Advertising/Marketing
May 18, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

Tencent's revenue beats forecasts on strong gaming, ad growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm, posted a 43 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates, driven by gaming and advertising business growth.

Revenue for the quarter ended March rose to 32.0 billion yuan ($4.90 billion), above estimates of 30.66 billion yuan according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Tencent’s quarterly net income rose 34 percent to 9.27 billion yuan, the quickest growth rate in over a year. ($1 = 6.5349 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

