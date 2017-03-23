HONG KONG, March 23 Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd are set to open 1.5 percent lower in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese technology firm's fourth-quarter profit lagged estimates.

China's biggest social media and online entertainment company said after the market closed on Wednesday that net profit for the three months through December rose 47 percent to 10.53 billion yuan ($1.53 billion), against an average estimate of 11.75 billion yuan from 6 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Stephen Coates)