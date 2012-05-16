FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tencent Q1 net profit rises 2.8 pct on game strength
May 16, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

Tencent Q1 net profit rises 2.8 pct on game strength

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings, China’s largest Internet company by revenue, said its first-quarter net profit rose 2.8 percent to 2.95 billion yuan ($467 million), helped by a robust performance in its online games segment.

Tencent, China’s largest online game operator, said its online gaming revenue rose 49 percent from a year earlier, due to the increased popularity of its two hit titles, “Crossfire” and “Dungeon & Fighter”.

Total revenue rose 52.2 percent to 9.65 billion yuan in the first quarter, b eating f orecasts by 9 analysts of 8.6 billion yuan.

Shares in Tencent, which is more than 30 percent owned by Naspers Ltd, South Africa’s biggest media group, ended 4.5 percent lower on Wednesday before its results were announced versus a 3.2 percent fal l on the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.3182 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

