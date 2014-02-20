FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tencent, JD.com may combine e-commerce business-Bloomberg
February 20, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

HONG KONG, Feb 20 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd is in talks to combine its e-commerce business with rival online retailer JD.com, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The companies are considering several options, including Tencent getting a 6 percent stake in JD.com in exchange for merging its less-popular online shopping operations with JD.com’s more established platform, the report cited one source as saying.

Tencent declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A spokesperson for JD.com told Reuters it was not company policy to comment on market rumors.

The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper had reported on Wednesday that Tencent may buy a stake in JD.com, citing an unidentified investment banking source.

JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce company, filed on Jan. 30 for a U.S. listing of its shares, following market leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in tapping into rising investor enthusiasm surrounding China’s booming online retail market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
