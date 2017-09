BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd’s advertising revenues in 2016 may be hit by China’s slowing economy, its Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell said on Thursday.

Mitchell’s comments came after online advertising sales helped drive Tencent’s fastest revenue growth in three years.

China last year experienced its slowest economic growth in a quarter of a century. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alexander Smith)