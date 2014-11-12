FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Tencent reduced international growth efforts on weak WeChat adoption
November 12, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

China's Tencent reduced international growth efforts on weak WeChat adoption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd reduced its sales and marketing support for international expansion during the third quarter, company management said on Wednesday.

Tencent’s products, particularly mobile messaging app WeChat, had not gained as strong a foothold in Western markets as in other countries, James Mitchell, Tencent’s chief strategy officer, said on a conference call after the social networking and video gaming company posted its third-quarter results.

Tencent’s net income and revenues for the quarter both missed analysts’ forecasts, as revenues grew at their slowest rate in seven years and sales from its lucrative mobile gaming business dropped off. (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

