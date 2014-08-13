FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Tencent says mobile game revenue may be stable in H2
August 13, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

China's Tencent says mobile game revenue may be stable in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd may see mobile game revenue remain stable in the second half of 2014, said James Mitchell, Tencent’s chief strategy officer, on a conference call following its second quarter earnings release on Wednesday.

The flat growth could come as the company focuses on user experience, Mitchell said.

Mobile game revenue from messaging app WeChat and social network Mobile QQ was approximately 3 billion yuan ($487.6 million) in the second quarter, Tencent said in its earnings release.

The social media and online gaming company posted net income for the quarter ended June up 59 percent year on year to 5.84 billion yuan ($949 million), beating analyst estimates on the back of strong monetisation of mobile gaming. (1 US dollar = 6.1531 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by William Hardy)

