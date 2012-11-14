FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Tencent Q3 profit misses as Internet service users decline
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 14, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 5 years ago

China's Tencent Q3 profit misses as Internet service users decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest online gaming and social networking company, posted a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit but fell short of forecasts as registered users for its Internet services declined in the quarter.

Tencent’s third-quarter net profit rose to 3.2 billion yuan ($514 million) from a year earlier, missing an average estimate of 3.5 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. Net profit rose 4 percent from the previous quarter.

Revenue jumped 54 percent to 11.6 billion yuan, matching the average forecast from nine analysts for 11.6 billion yuan.

Tencent’s has seen its new game “League of Legends” gain traction in the market to join stalwarts “Cross Fire” and “Dungeon & Fighter” as China’s most-searched-for games. ($1 = 6.2265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.