Tencent fourth quarter revenue beats estimates on gaming, social media

HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd , China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm, saw fourth-quarter revenue rise 45 percent, beating analyst estimates and recording the strongest growth in three years, driven by gaming and social media.

Revenue for the quarter ending December rose to 30.4 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), above estimates of 27.88 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Tencent’s quarterly net income rose 22 percent to 7.16 billion yuan, its slowest growth in three quarters. ($1 = 6.4852 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Paul Carsten)