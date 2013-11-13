Tencent Q3 net profit misses forecasts, social network growth slows

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese Internet firm Tencent Holdings Ltd said its third-quarter net profit rose 20 percent year-on-year to 3.87 billion yuan ($635.27 million), just missing analysts’ forecasts, as revenue growth fell to its lowest in six years.

Analysts had expected China’s biggest online gaming and social networking company to turn in a net profit of 3.94 billion yuan.

Revenue growth in the third-quarter was 34.3 percent year-on-year, its slowest rate since 2007. Total revenues stood at 15.54 billion yuan, matching expectations.

Tencent saw revenues from social networks, including WeChat and QQ, grow at 3.7 percent year-on-year in the quarter, despite the 124 percent increase in the number of active WeChat users during the same period. ($1 = 6.0919 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)