#Credit Markets
November 12, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

China's Tencent net misses estimates, revs growth slowest in 7 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest social network and gaming firm, posted third-quarter net income that missed analyst estimates, as revenues grew at their slowest rate in seven years.

Net income for the quarter ending September 30 rose 46.4 percent from a year earlier to 5.66 billion yuan ($923.98 million), below estimates of 6.173 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 10 analysts.

Revenues were up 27.5 percent to 19.81 billion yuan, versus forecasts of 20.57 billion yuan based on a poll of 12 analysts, it said in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Mobile game revenue fell to roughly 2.6 billion yuan ($424.4 million) from 3 billion yuan last quarter.

Global monthly active users of Tencent’s WeChat, China’s biggest mobile app, rose 6.8 percent from the previous quarter to 468 million monthly active users, its slowest rate of quarterly growth since Tencent started releasing figures.

The announcement came after Hong Kong’s market closed. Tencent shares rose 1.25 percent to outpace a 0.55 percent advance by the Hang Seng Index.

1 US dollar = 6.1257 Chinese yuan Reporting by Paul Carsten; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
