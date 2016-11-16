FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2016 / 9:30 AM / 9 months ago

Tencent Q3 profit misses forecasts, higher expenses offset revenue surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm, posted a lower-than-expected rise in its quarterly profit as expenses for media content and marketing took a bite out of healthy revenue growth.

Net income for the three months ended September was 10.6 billion yuan ($1.54 billion), up 43 percent from 7.4 billion yuan a year go, helped by strong growth in Tencent's smartphone gaming business, the company reported on Wednesday.

But this still fell short of an estimate of 11.5 billion yuan from nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Tencent, whose shares are up almost 30 percent so far this year, reported a total revenue for the quarter of 40.39 billion yuan ($5.88 billion), up 52 percent from a year ago and beating forecasts of 39.03 billion yuan from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Himani Sarkar

