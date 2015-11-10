Tencent Q3 revenue up 34 percent, above estimates

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm, saw third quarter revenue rise 34 percent, beating analyst estimates, its fastest growth rate in five quarters, partly from a surge in online advertising income.

Revenue for the quarter ending September rose 34 percent year-on-year to 26.59 billion yuan ($4.18 billion), above estimates of 25.26 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 15 analysts.

Tencent’s net quarterly income hit 7.45 billion yuan, versus estimates of 7.67 billion yuan.