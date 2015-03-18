FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tencent to increase investment, spend aggressively in video in 2015
March 18, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Tencent to increase investment, spend aggressively in video in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese social network and online entertainment group Tencent Holdings will continue to boost investment and spend aggressively on video content this year, company executives said after it posted 2014 results on Wednesday.

Tencent declined to disclose how much it spends on video content, but it has been signing licensing and distribution deals for television, film, sport and music, including with U.S. cable broadcaster HBO and the NBA.

Tencent’s fourth-quarter net income missed estimates, with revenue growth at its slowest in seven years.

Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by David Goodman

