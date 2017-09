May 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong government

* Says Great Eagle Holdings Ltd’s unit, Ease Treasure Investment Ltd, wins Hong Kong residential site in New Territories for HK$2.41 billion ($309.55 million)

* Says Wheelock Properties’ unit, Handy Solution Ltd, wins Hong Kong residential site in Kai Tak for HK$2.52 billion

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7532 Hong Kong Dollars)