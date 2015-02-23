FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tenet profit up as hospital visits rise
February 23, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Tenet profit up as hospital visits rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp said its fourth-quarter profit rose from a year ago as the number of patients visiting its hospitals increased.

Tenet, the U.S. third-largest for-profit hospital operator, posted net income in the quarter of $61 million, or 61 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $24 million, or 24 cents, a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 45.5 percent to $646 million. Net operating revenue grew 15 percent to $4.47 billion.

The Dallas-based company also confirmed its outlook for 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, in a range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)

