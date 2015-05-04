FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tenet posts profit as more insured patients visit its hospitals
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Tenet posts profit as more insured patients visit its hospitals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a net profit in the first quarter, compared with a year-ago loss, as more people with health insurance used its facilities.

Hospitals are benefiting as the expansion of health insurance to more Americans under the Affordable Care Act and an improving economy boost demand for services.

Tenet posted net income in the quarter of $47 million, or 47 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $32 million, or 33 cents, a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 37 percent from a year ago to $529 million.

Dallas-based Tenet also confirmed its outlook for 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, in a range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
