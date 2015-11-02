FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 2, 2015 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

Tenet posts quarterly net loss on fewer insured patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a third-quarter net loss on Monday as its hospitals treated more patients without insurance coverage than a year ago.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain also announced plans to buy back up to $500 million of its stock.

Tenet reported a third-quarter net loss of $29 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with net income of $9 million, or 9 cents, a year ago.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 23.3 percent to $566 million, within the range the company projected last month.

Dallas-based Tenet on Monday narrowed its outlook for full-year 2015 EBITDA, excluding special items, to a range of $2.25 billion to $2.3 billion. It raised its forecast for net operating revenue to a range of $18.35 billion to $18.55 billion, from $18.1 billion to $18.5 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
