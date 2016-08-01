FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tenet Healthcare posts net loss on legal costs
August 1, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

Tenet Healthcare posts net loss on legal costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a net loss in the second quarter, hurt by litigation-related costs.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain cited an agreement in principle with the U.S. government to resolve a previously disclosed investigation into services provided to Hispanic patients who were referred to four of its hospitals.

The company reported a net loss in the second quarter from continuing operations of $44 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $60 million, or 60 cents, a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
