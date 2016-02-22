FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2016 / 9:55 PM / 2 years ago

Tenet Healthcare posts fourth-quarter net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday reported a net loss in the fourth quarter, hurt by softer in-patient admissions to its hospitals.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain said fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, fell 5.1 percent to $613 million.

The Dallas-based company reported a net loss of $97 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $61 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Diane Craft)

