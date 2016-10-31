FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Tenet Healthcare expects bigger loss for the full year
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 31, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

Tenet Healthcare expects bigger loss for the full year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp, the third largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted profit for the quarter and said it expects its full-year loss to be bigger than it previously forecast.

Net loss attributable to Tenet narrowed to $8 million, or 8 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $29 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, its earnings of 16 cents per share missed analysts' estimates of 19 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tenet's net operating revenue increased 3.3 percent to $4.85 billion.

The company said it expects full-year net loss from continuing operations of $99-$94 million, compared with its previous estimate of $65-30 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.