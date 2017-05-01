FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tenet Healthcare posts smaller quarterly loss
May 1, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

Tenet Healthcare posts smaller quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a narrower loss on Monday, as the for-profit U.S. hospital operator took a smaller charge related to consolidation of facilities.

Net loss attributable to Tenet's shareholders narrowed to $53 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $59 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $4.81 billion from $5.04 billion.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

