May 8 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by higher bad debt expense.

Tenet, which released preliminary first-quarter results in late April, said on Tuesday net income in the period was $58 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $73 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Net operating revenue rose 2.2 percent to $2.35 billion.