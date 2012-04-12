FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tenet sees cash settlement from U.S. government
April 12, 2012

Tenet sees cash settlement from U.S. government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp said on Thursday it entered into an agreement as part of an industry-wide settlement with the U.S. government that is expected to result in net cash proceeds to Tenet of $84 million.

The settlement corrects underpayments from the Medicare inpatient prospective payment system during a number of prior years, Tenet said.

The hospital operator said $77 million of that settlement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the department’s secretary and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relates to its continuing operations; $7 million relates to discontinued operations or hospitals Tenet no longer owns.

Tenet said it had anticipated the favorable resolution of this and other settlements when it raised its 2012 financial forecast on Feb. 28.

However, it said it conservatively included a contribution of only $25 million to $50 million from pending settlements.

The company said it intends to update its outlook when it reports first quarter earnings on May 8. (Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

