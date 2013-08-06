FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital operator Tenet posts net loss, lowers outlook
August 6, 2013 / 11:51 AM / in 4 years

Hospital operator Tenet posts net loss, lowers outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp, which is buying smaller hospital operator Vanguard Health Systems Inc , on Tuesday posted a net loss for the second quarter as it admitted fewer patients to its facilities, and it lowered its full-year outlook.

Tenet reported a second-quarter net loss of $50 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 6 cents a share, a year before. Net operating revenue rose 6.9 percent to $2.42 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, appreciation and amortization rose 16.7 percent to $336 million.

For full-year 2013, Tenet said it now expects EBITDA, excluding special items, in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion, below its previous forecast range of $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion.

