Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday said third-quarter net income slid from a year earlier due to costs related to its acquisition of smaller hospital chain Vanguard Health Systems Inc.

Tenet said net income fell to $28 million, or 27 cents a share, from $40 million, or 37 cents a share, a year ago. On Oct. 1, Tenet completed the acquisition of Vanguard for about $1.8 billion.