FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Tenet quarterly net loss narrows, year outlook confirmed
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Tenet quarterly net loss narrows, year outlook confirmed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds earnings details, background)

May 5 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp posted a first-quarter loss on Monday, hurt by cuts in payments from the federal Medicare program for the elderly, but confirmed its full-year profit outlook as it admitted more patients to its facilities.

Patient admissions strengthened, particularly in states that expanded their Medicaid programs for the poor under President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform, Tenet said.

Admissions grew by 17 percent in four states where Tenet operates that expanded Medicaid, while uninsured and charity admissions declined 33 percent.

Hospitals in general have admitted fewer patients in recent years as people who lost jobs and health insurance or faced higher out-of-pocket medical expenses stopped going to the doctor.

Hospitals are expected to benefit from the extension of insurance coverage to more Americans under the Affordable Care Act, even as the government looks to curb Medicare and Medicaid spending.

Dallas-based Tenet said its total adjusted admissions, which include both inpatient and outpatient figures, at its facilities rose 0.3 percent in the first quarter.

Tenet said patients who obtained their insurance through exchanges created as part of the new law rose during the first quarter and into April.

Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, reported a net loss of $32 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $88 million, or 85 cents a share, a year ago.

Tenet recorded a loss from continuing operations, excluding costs for restructuring, acquisition, litigation and debt retirement, of $12 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with income of $34 million, or 33 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

On that basis, analysts had expected a loss of 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and excluding special items, increased 41 percent to $387 million from a year ago.

Bad debt expense increased by 5.8 percent to $380 million in the first quarter, compared with a year ago.

Tenet confirmed its forecast for 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, excluding one-time items, in a range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.

Tenet shares closed down 5 cents at $45.36 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.