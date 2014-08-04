FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tenet Healthcare raises outlook as patient admissions rise
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Tenet Healthcare raises outlook as patient admissions rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a narrower quarterly net loss and raised its full-year outlook, saying patient admissions grew at near-record rates.

Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, reported a net loss of $26 million, or 27 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $50 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), and excluding special items, rose to $460 million from $336 million a year ago.

Tenet raised its outlook for 2014 EBITDA, excluding onetime items, to a range of $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion, from its previous forecast of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.