July 11, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 4 years

Tengelmann not interested in buying Praktiker - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s retail group Tengelmann has no interest in buying DIY retailer Praktiker , Chief Executive Karl-Erivan Haub said on Thursday.

“We have been offered to buy Praktiker several times over the last couple of years, but we have always declined to do so,” Haub said, adding his group would be interested in snapping up individual stores of the ailing rival.

Germany’s leading home improvement chain OBI is part of the Tengelmann group. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
