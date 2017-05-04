By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn
NASHVILLE, Tenn Two U.S. states drew closer on
Wednesday to legislating tougher restrictions on abortion with
both Iowa and Tennessee seeking governors' signatures that would
ban the procedure after 20 weeks.
Women in the United States have the right under the
Constitution to end a pregnancy, but abortion opponents have
pushed for tougher regulations, particularly in conservative
states.
A Tennessee bill banning abortions after 20 weeks was sent
to the desk of Governor Bill Haslam after it was passed by the
state's Republican-controlled House on Wednesday.
Haslam, a Republican, has not made a decision on whether he
will sign the measure into law and will discuss the bill with
the state's attorney general, his spokeswoman Jennifer Donnals
said.
Attorney General Herbert Slatery could not be reached for
comment.
Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, also a Republican, said he
would sign on Friday a 20-week abortion ban. The bill was passed
by the Republican-controlled House and Senate last month.
There are 24 states that impose prohibitions on abortions
after a certain number of weeks, according to the Guttmacher
Institute, which tracks reproductive policy.
Seventeen of these states ban abortion at about 20 weeks.
The Tennessee bill would require women to undergo a test of
viability and gestational age before a doctor performed an
abortion. Doctors who violate the law could face felony charges.
The bill does not make exceptions for rape or incest. It does
allow for abortions if the mother's life or health is at risk.
“We've made significant progress as a legislative body in
recent years to give a voice to the unborn,” Republican
representative Matthew Hill said in a statement.
Iowa's bill bans abortions once a pregnancy reaches 20 weeks
and stipulates a three-day waiting period before a woman can
undergo any abortion. It does not make exceptions for instances
of rape or incest. It does allow for abortions if the mother's
life or health is at risk.
The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood, a
group that provides family planning services, including
abortions, filed a lawsuit challenging Iowa's waiting period.
"The governor, lieutenant governor and Iowa legislators have
waged an outright war on women's access to safe and legal
abortions," said Suzanna de Baca, president and chief executive
of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.
(Additional reporting and writing by Timothy Mclaughlin in
Chicago)