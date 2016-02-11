FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Line between horseplay and harassment for jury to decide - 6th Circuit
February 11, 2016

Line between horseplay and harassment for jury to decide - 6th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A male factory worker who was subjected to two unwelcome butt-slaps and one incident of simulated sex by a male co-worker can keep the $300,000 a jury awarded him on his hostile work environment claim, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

Tennessee-based Rock-Tenn Services Inc argued to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the incidents were simply “horseplay” and could not support Jeffry Smith’s hostile work environment claim.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QaiWZN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
