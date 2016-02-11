Line between horseplay and harassment for jury to decide - 6th Circuit

A male factory worker who was subjected to two unwelcome butt-slaps and one incident of simulated sex by a male co-worker can keep the $300,000 a jury awarded him on his hostile work environment claim, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

Tennessee-based Rock-Tenn Services Inc argued to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the incidents were simply “horseplay” and could not support Jeffry Smith’s hostile work environment claim.

