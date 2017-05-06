Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam on Friday enacted
a bill that critics say is an underhanded way of denying rights
to same-sex couples by insisting on the "natural and ordinary
meaning" of words in state statues.
The legislation, which was signed by the Republican governor
despite pressure from civil liberty and gay-rights groups,
requires words in Tennessee law be interpreted with their
"natural and ordinary meaning, without forced or subtle
construction that would limit or extend the meaning of the
language." It did not explain, however, what that means.
Civil rights and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
(LGBT) advocates warned the law is meant to undermine the rights
of same-sex couples in any statutes that include words like
"husband," "wife," "mother" or "father."
Neither of the two sponsoring lawmakers, Republican state
Senator John Stevens and Republican state Representative Andrew
Farmer, could be reached to comment.
However, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported Stevens said
he proposed the measure partly to compel courts to side more
closely with the dissenting opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court's
landmark 2015 ruling in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges which
legalized same-sex marriage.
Haslam said on Friday he believes the law will not change
how courts interpret legal precedent.
"While I understand the concerns raised about this bill, the
Obergefell decision is the law of the land, and this legislation
does not change a principle relied upon by the courts for more
than a century, mitigating the substantive impact of this
legislation," he said in a statement.
The Tennessee measure is one of more than 100 bills
introduced in U.S. state legislatures this year that to curtail
LGBT rights, said Cathryn Oakley, senior legislative counsel for
the LGBT advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.
While public opinion polls and court rulings have shifted in
favor of same-sex rights in recent years, there is ongoing
pushback from the 2015 ruling, Oakley said.
Last month, a Kentucky family court judge made headlines by
issuing an order stating he would not hear adoption cases
involving same-sex couples due to personal objections. That
echoed Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis' 2015 refusal to issue
same-sex marriage licenses because it violated her religious
beliefs.
Gay-rights groups previously warned the law could create an
economic backlash against Tennessee similar to that suffered by
North Carolina, where a law requiring students use the restroom
of the gender on their birth certificates led sports
organizations and musicians to cancel events.