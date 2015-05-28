FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TenneT issues 'green' bonds for German offshore wind
May 28, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

TenneT issues 'green' bonds for German offshore wind

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 28 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned grid firm TenneT IPO-TTH.AS said on Thursday it had issued 1 billion euros ($1 billion) worth of “green” bonds for investments in transmission cables for German offshore wind farms.

The market showed keen interest as the dual-tranche bond was two times oversubscribed, it said in a statement. Green bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for low-carbon or clean energy investments.

“I expect that this will be the first of a series of green bond issues for TenneT,” said Otto Jager, TenneT’s chief financial officer.

TenneT said earlier this month the programme could evolve into a multi-billion euro opportunity to finance Dutch and German offshore wind projects, part of a trend of the European energy sector transitioning away from fossil-fuel reliance towards renewables.

TenneT’s investments in offshore wind energy projects across the Netherlands and Germany are expected to total between 7 and 9 billion euros, of which 5 to 6 billion will be in Germany, over the next 10 years. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)

