FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dutch grid operator TenneT launches fourth green bond
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

Dutch grid operator TenneT launches fourth green bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned grid operator TenneT IPO-TTH.AS has issued its fourth green bond, worth 500 million euros ($560 million), for investments in renewable electricity transmission, it said late on Monday.

The bond, which has a 17-year maturity, brings the amount of green bonds TenneT has issued so far to 3 billion euros.

The proceeds will be used to finance cable projects which will help transmit renewable energy from offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity grid, TenneT said.

Green bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for low-carbon or clean energy investments. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.