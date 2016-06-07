FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Dutch grid operator TenneT issues 1 bln euro green bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned grid operator TenneT IPO-TTH.AS said on Tuesday it had issued its second green bond sized at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for investment in transmission cables from German offshore wind farms.

The market showed keen interest as the dual-tranche bond was nearly four times oversubscribed, it said in a statement. Green bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for low-carbon or clean energy investments.

This is the second issuance from the company's green bond programme aimed at financing Dutch and German offshore wind projects.

"By adding one further offshore German wind transmission project to the programme provides us the possibility to continue the issuance of green bonds," said Otto Jager, TenneT's chief financial officer.

TenneT's investments in offshore wind energy projects in the Netherlands and Germany are expected to total 8-10 billion euros over the next 10 years.

$1 = 0.8795 euros Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter

