Dutch-German grid operator TenneT to invest 20 bln euros through 2025
March 13, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Dutch-German grid operator TenneT to invest 20 bln euros through 2025

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 13 (Reuters) - TenneT, the Dutch government-owned operator of electrical grids in the Netherlands and Germany, on Friday reported a strong improvement in 2014 earnings and said it expects to invest 20 billion euros ($21.17 billion) in new infrastructure over the coming decade.

The company reported 2014 net profit of 418 million euros, up from 357 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

TenneT cited strong returns on its German operations and its 50 percent stake in the BritNed undersea cable. That more than offset falling profits in the Netherlands, where the company said it faced higher depreciation costs and unfavourable tariffs.

Sales increased to 2.31 billion euros from 2.24 billion euros, which the company said mostly because of new capacity in Germany

TenneT said it intends to invest an average of 2 billion euros a year through to 2025, including building the infrastructure to connect 3,450 megawatts of Dutch offshore wind power to the onshore grid.

It is also building new cross-border connectors between the Netherlands and Germany, plus new offshore and onshore capacity in Germany. ($1 = 0.9447 euros)

Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
