TenneT to complete sale of 2 German offshore cables in 2012

AMSTERDAM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Dutch grid operator TenneT will complete the sale of its two German projects to connect offshore wind farms with the onshore network by the end of 2012 and is in talks with investors about future projects, its chief executive said on Thursday.

TenneT, which bought E.ON’s German high voltage grid in 2009, needs to raise funds to build new power links as Germany relies more on renewable energy for power production.

It is facing an investigation into delays due to lack of funding at a previous offshore wind project.

Germany wants to have more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore capacity installed by 2020, and 35,000 MW by 2030, vital to replace the 20,500 MW of nuclear capacity that will go offline by the end of 2022.

TenneT chief executive Mel Kroon told Reuters he expected a deal for the sale of minority stakes in the SylWyn1 and DolWyn1 cables to be signed in the last quarter of 2012.

With this deal, state-owned TenneT will have sold stakes in six out of its 10 German offshore projects valued at a total of 7 billion euros. It estimates it will need another 1.5 billion to finance other projects until 2020.

“We do have sufficient funds to finance the remaining four (offshore wind projects),” Kroon said.

He added that the company was in talks with financial investors, mostly funds and some insurance companies, to co-finance future projects in Germany.

“We are talking to potential investors worldwide. We need to find long-term investors interested in infrastructure.”

Since February, TenneT has agreed the sale of minority stakes in four offshore wind cables to Mitsubishi Corporation in two separate deals totalling 580 million euros.

Some of TenneT’s German offshore projects have been delayed as it could not raise funds to complete construction work.

German energy network agency BnetzA has opened a case against TenneT stemming from its failure to link a North Sea wind farm to the grid.

“The investigation will prove if we were the only ones to blame for delays,” Kroon said.

Kroon said a draft law approved by the German cabinet on Wednesday giving grid operators more leeway to determine connection dates and passing some offshore grid expansion costs on to consumers, would reassure investors.

Originally, grid firms responsible for building cables from the wind parks to the mainland were supposed to compensate plant operators for failures in the connections.

The Dutch government said in June 2011 that it planned to privatise state power and gas grid operators to raise funds to upgrade their networks. Those plans are on hold pending the election on Sept. 12 and formation of a new government. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)