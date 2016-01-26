FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Authorities to review anti-corruption procedures
January 26, 2016

Tennis-Authorities to review anti-corruption procedures

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Tennis officials have launched an independent review into their anti-corruption practices after allegations the Tennis Integrity unit (TIU), the sport’s watchdog, had been ineffective in stamping out corruption in the game.

The announcement at the Australian Open on Wednesday came in the wake of media reports on the first day of the tournament that 16 players, who have been ranked in the top 50 had been repeatedly flagged to the TIU over suspicions they had thrown matches in the past decade. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

