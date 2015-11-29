Last nail not yet in Belgium's coffin, says Goffin

Tennis - Belgium v Great Britain - Davis Cup Final - Flanders Expo, Ghent, Belgium - 28/11/15 Men's Doubles - Belgium's Steve Darcis and David Goffin in action during their match against Great Britain's Andy Murray and Jamie Murray Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) - David Goffin believes Belgium can still win the Davis Cup for the first time even though the hosts will go into Sunday’s final day against Britain needing to win both remaining singles.

The 24-year-old teamed up with doubles partner Steve Darcis on Saturday, losing to Andy and Jamie Murray in four sets to leave Belgium trailing 2-1.

Unless Goffin beats world number two Andy Murray in Sunday’s opening singles the tie will be over, and few outside Belgium’s most optimistic fans fancy his chances.

”I‘m still confident,“ Goffin told reporters. ”I‘m feeling good with my groundstrokes and everything is okay for tomorrow.

“I‘m ready to give everything.”

The world number 16 has never managed to win a set off Murray and three weeks ago at the Paris Masters he was spanked 6-1 6-0.

Goffin also began horribly against British debutant Kyle Edmund on Friday, losing the first two sets 6-3 6-1 before recovering to win in five.

Murray, on the other hand, has been unbeatable in the Davis Cup this year, winning seven singles and three doubles, as Britain closes in on a first title for 79 years.

“Physically I‘m feeling good. I played five sets yesterday and four sets today,” said Goffin.

“I think it’s not a problem if I have to play five sets tomorrow. I will be ready.”

Goffin has never played Murray on clay and believes the surface in the Flanders Expo can help him while captain Johan van Herck says his team will fight to the end.

“It’s a difficult day tomorrow but as a team we have to believe, we have to stand up, we have to fight,” added van Herck.

”Not a lot of people gave us a chance to win against Argentina in the semis and we did it so now tomorrow there’s a huge task ahead of us.

“I think for every tennis player it’s a position he wants to be in. We’re going to show tomorrow that we’re a strong group, we’re a strong team, and we’re going to try to solve this together. We’re all going to be ready to fight again,” said van Herck.

Should Goffin win, the fifth and final rubber would probably be between Darcis and James Ward.