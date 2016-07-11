FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tennis-Murray likely to miss Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 11, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

Tennis-Murray likely to miss Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray says he is unlikely to play in Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final clash in Serbia this weekend but could travel to Belgrade in support of the team.

Murray, who beat Canadian powerhouse Milos Raonic on Sunday to take his second Wimbledon title, almost single-handedly led Britain to their first Davis Cup triumph for 79 years in November.

The squad, captained by Leon Smith, also includes Murray's brother and doubles world number one Jamie, 68th ranked Kyle Edmund, Daniel Evans and doubles specialist Dominic Inglot.

"I spoke to Leon last night at the champions' dinner briefly. I'm going to call him after this,' Murray told the BBC on Monday.

"I would say it's looking unlikely, but even if I don't play I'm still probably going to go anyway just to be there with the team. But I'm going to speak to him (Leon) this afternoon. He was flying there this morning."

Murray, who reunited with coach Ivan Lendl last month, is also committed to playing at the 2016 Rio Olympics next month, where he will be the defending champion.

Serbia's world number one Novak Djokovic is also set to miss the Davis Cup tie after saying he needed to rest following his shock defeat by American Sam Querrey at the All England Club. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.