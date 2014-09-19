Tennis-Davis Cup final to be played in Lille - French federation

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - This year’s Davis Cup final between France and Switzerland from Nov. 21-23 will be played in Lille, the French tennis federation (FFT) said on Friday.

The FFT said in a statement that the tie would be played at Ligue 1 club Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium.

The stadium has a retractable roof, which will be closed during the duration of the tie, and has a capacity of 27,000 in tennis configuration.

France have yet to choose the surface.

France advanced into the final by beating holders Czech Republic while Roger Federer-led Switzerland qualified for only their second final after knocking out Italy. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by martyn Herman)