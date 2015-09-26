FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#India Top News
September 26, 2015 / 6:05 PM / 2 years ago

Anil Khanna named among three ITF vice presidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Anil Khanna was named one of three vice presidents of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Saturday, a day after missing out to David Haggerty in a vote for the top job.

Khanna, president of the All India Tennis Association, joins Katrina Adams of the United States and Rene Stambach of Switzerland as vice presidents.

Haggerty, a recent president of the United States Tennis Association, was elected to succeed Francesco Ricci Bitti, who served as head of the ITF for 16 years, on a four-year term on Friday.

He beat Khanna to the role on a second ballot by 200 votes to 192.

Reporting by Toby Davis,; editing by Tony Jimenez

