Highlights - Day seven at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Latest news from the seventh day of the Australian Open on Sunday (all times GMT):
Monday’s order of play is out. Australia’s Bernard Tomic takes on world number two Andy Murray in the primetime evening slot on Rod Laver Arena before Chinese qualifier Zhang Shuai attempts to continue her fairytale run against American Madison Keys.
“I had no idea who I was playing. She had a really good match earlier but I’ve got nothing to lose and will just do my best.”
Williams against Sharapova in a re-match of last year's final it is. The world number one hammers down a thumping unreturnable serve to beat Gasparyan 6-2 6-1. (Read details here)
“I was really focused today ... it’s always great to play a player that’s coming up for the first time.”
Japan's Kei Nishikori has set up a likely quarter-final with reigning champion Novak Djokovic after a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (Read details here)
Djokovic meets Frenchman Gilles Simon later on Sunday.
Fifth seed Maria Sharapova ramped up her serve to dismiss Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic 7-5 7-5 and reach the quarter-finals for her 601st Tour victory. (Read details here)
The 2008 champion will play the winner of reigning champion Serena Williams’s match against Margarita Gasparyan.
Play began on the covered showcourts on a rainy day in Melbourne with the temperature 18 degrees Celsius (64 Fahrenheit).
5-Maria Sharapova (Russia) v 12-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) v Margarita Gasparyan (Russia)
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 14-Gilles Simon (France)
From 0800 GMT
10-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) v Daria Gavrilova(Australia)
3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) v 15-David Goffin (Belgium)
Not before 0530 GMT
24-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) v 6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)
9-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan)
Not before 0600 GMT
4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany)
