Highlights - Day Six at the Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Latest news from the sixth day of the Australian Open on Saturday (all times GMT):
2014 champion Stan Wawrinka, who is losing his voice because of a cold, marched into the last 16 with a straightforward 6-2 6-3 7-6(3) victory over Czech Lukas Rosol.
German seventh seed Angelique Kerber took less than an hour to beat American Madison Brengle 6-1 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena, setting up a last 16 meeting with compatriot Annika Beck.
John Isner sent down 44 aces as he came from behind to beat Spaniard Feliciano Lopez 6-7(8) 7-6(5) 6-2 6-4. The 10th seeded American has served up 101 aces in the tournament so far.
Canadian Milos Raonic motored into the fourth round with a dominant 6-2 6-3 6-4 over Serbian Viktor Troicki at Margaret Court Arena. The big-serving 13th seed dedicated his win to the community of La Loche, a remote Canadian town which was rocked on Friday by a school shooting that killed four people.
“She was unpredictable and she surprised me with her game. She looks like she will have a great future and I can’t wait for to see her in more grand slams.”
Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka continued her march through a relatively easy side of the draw with a 6-1 6-1 victory over rising Japanese player Naomi Osaka. The Belarusian needed just 56 minutes to defeat the teenager on Rod Laver Arena and will now meet Barbora Strycova in the fourth round.
German Annika Beck makes her first grand slam fourth round with a 6-0 6-4 victory over compatriot Laura Siegemund.
Third seed Garbine Muguruza became the 22nd seeded player in the women’s draw to be bundled out of the tournament, losing 6-3 6-2 to Czech veteran Barbora Strycova in 76 minutes.
Ekaterina Makarova defeats ninth-seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-2, repeating her victory of last year when she knocked the Czech out in the third round before making the semi-finals, where she lost to Russian compatriot Maria Sharapova.
“It was not easy out here today. She is an incredibly tough opponent and I had a tough match against her at the French Open last year. I had to fight for every point.”
“I‘m feeling pretty good, it’s amazing what adrenaline does.”
Johanna Konta becomes the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1987 to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open after a 6-2 6-2 victory over unseeded Czech Denisa Allertova.
Players in the main singles draw, doubles and junior tournaments have started to warm-up on the outer courts after the rain cleared. Conditions are expected to remain overcast all day though the drizzle is not forecast to return.
Play got underway as scheduled under cover on the three main showcourts but some early rain delayed the start on the outer courts until at least 0030. The temperature at Melbourne Park was 19 degrees Celsius (66 Fahrenheit).
Rod Laver Arena
Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) v 3-Garbine Muguruza (Spain)
14-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Naomi Osaka (Japan)
Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) v 4-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)
From 0800 GMT
15-Madison Keys (U.S.) v 20-Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)
16-Bernard Tomic (Australia) v John Millman (Australia)
Margaret Court Arena
21-Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) v 9-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)
13-Milos Raonic (Canada) v 21-Viktor Troicki (Serbia)
7-Angelique Kerber (Germany) v Madison Brengle (U.S.)
From 0800 GMT
32-Joao Sousa (Portugal) v 2-Andy Murray (Britain)
Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.) v Shuai Zhang (China)
Hisense Arena
Johanna Konta (Britain) v Denisa Allertova (Czech Republic)
18-Feliciano Lopez (Spain) v 10-John Isner (U.S.)
23-Gael Monfils (France) v Stephane Robert (France)
