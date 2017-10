NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Andy Murray of Britain won the U.S. Open men’s singles final at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The Scotsman beat Serbia’s defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 7-5 2-6 3-6 6-2 in the final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Ransom)